Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Tech player Onestack on Wednesday said it has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 16.4 crore) in a funding round from GrowX, Stride Ventures, 9Unicorns and Venture Catalyst.

The company, which serves cooperative banks and credit societies, will use the funds for expanding team, fostering innovation and expand its presence, according to a statement.

*** HDFC ERGO General Insurance partners with MfilterIt * HDFC ERGO General Insurance on Wednesday said it has partnered with MfilterIt, a media verification and protection solutions platform.

HDFC ERGO aims to validate the ad traffic and safeguarding itself against unsafe digital marketing practices by online media partners, as per a statement.

