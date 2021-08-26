Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) American e-commerce major Amazon on Thursday said over 11,000 retailers and neighbourhood stores from Maharashtra are now part of its 'Local Shops' initiative.

The company is confident of achieving its 2025 target of onboarding 10 lakh such shops as part of the initiative, its Director (Fulfillment Channels) Vivek Somareddy said.

* IIM Ahmedabad ties up BofA to launch Centre for Digital Transformation

* IIM Ahmedabad has tied up with Bank of America for launching a Centre for Digital Transformation.

The Centre aspires to become a knowledge hub for academia, policymaking and the private sector by facilitating research on digital transformation and innovation, according to an official statement. HRS hrs

