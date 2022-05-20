Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Private sector lender RBL Bank on Friday announced a tie-up with Amazon Pay and Amazon Web Services to offer Unified Payment Interface-based payment services.

Amazon Pay will issue NPCI's allocated UPI ID with the handle '@rapl' to RBL Bank which will be useful for both merchant payments and also peer-to-peer transactions, as per a statement.

*** PedalStart allocates Rs 2.5 crore funds for early stage startups * Startup accelerator PedalStart on Friday said it has launched funds worth Rs 2.5 crore to invest in early stage companies.

The fund is to help startups move ahead with their journey smoothly without struggling for experiments, team building and survival, according to a statement.

*** Huawei to fund mobile medical clinic van * Chinese telecom company Huawei on Friday said it will be funding a mobile medical clinic van to help the needy in India's financial capital.

The company has tied up with Wockhardt Foundation and the civic body of the satellite city of Navi Mumbai for the initiative, a statement said.

*** Shriram Transport Finance raises FD rates by upto 25bps for select tenors * Shriram Transport Finance (STFC) on Friday said it has hiked Fixed Deposit (FD) rates by 15 to 25 basis points for select tenors, effective from Friday.

The rate for FDs maturing in 36 months has been revised to 7.75 per cent from 7.50 per cent.

The FD rates for 48 month tenors revised to 7.80 per cent from 7.60 per cent and for 60-months to 7.90 per cent from 7.75 per cent, a release said.

An additional interest of 0.50 per cent per annum will be paid to senior citizen depositors, which was 0.30 per cent per annum earlier.

*** Vikram Solar receives recognition in PVEL scorecard * Vikram Solar on Friday said it has been recognised in this year's PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) PV Module Reliability Scorecard.

The company has been recognised as "top performer for its advanced technology in half-cut cell multi-busbar solar modules," the company said in a statement.

"PVEL testing and our consistent performance testify Vikram Solar's commitment to deliver reliable and robust products for our clients. I am proud of the team for making Vikram Solar one of the leading solar companies delivering benchmark sustainable energy solutions worldwide, through world-class technology and innovation," Vikram Solar MD Gyanesh Chaudhary said.

*** Hyundai Motor to launch Tucson's new version this year * Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it will launch the all-new version of its premium SUV Tucson in the second half of this year.

The 4th generation of Tucson, one of Hyundai's best-selling SUVs globally, will come with futuristic design, new technologies and advanced features, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

"Hyundai is geared up to induce customer delight and excitement with the introduction of our global best-seller all-new Tucson," HMIL Managing Director and CEO Unsoo Kim said.

The Tucson has sold over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004, he added.

