Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Shriram Housing Finance (SHFL) has launched festive offers for non-salaried home borrowers.

It has slashed the processing fees by 0.50 per cent and is offering a 0.50 per cent reduction in interest rates for online home loan applications. It has waived off processing fees for borrowers who want to switch from other institutions, a release said.

Borrowers can avail of the scheme via the lender's home loan app or the website for two months beginning October 4 and ending November 30, 2021.

* Swelect Energy Inc issues shares worth USD 3,60,000 to Indian arm

Swelect Energy Systems on Monday said its arm Swelect lnc, USA, has issued shares worth USD 3,60,000 in its favour to convert loan.

"SWELECT lnc, USA (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) has made an allotment of 36,000 Shares of the face value of USD 10 each, amounting to the total value of USD 360,000 (US Dollar Three Hundred and Sixty Thousand Only) pursuant to the conversion of outstanding principal loan amount together with the accrued interest as on March 31, 2020 in favour of SWELECT Energy Systems Limited," a BSE filing said.

