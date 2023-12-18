New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Vedanta Resources on Monday said it has appointed Sukanti Ghosh as the President of Global Policy and Communications, Chairman's Office.

Ghosh will be driving the strategic communications and public policy initiatives for the chairman's office in support of the group's vision to become a 100 billion dollar global conglomerate.

"Vedanta Resources...announced the appointment of Sukanti Ghosh...effective December 4, 2023," the company said in a statement.

He will be based out of the company's London office.

Export of food supplements containing botanicals for human or animal consumption to EU, UK will need govt certificate *

The commerce ministry has said export of food supplements containing botanicals intended for human or animal consumption to the European Union (EU) and the UK will require a government certificate.

The certificate will be issued by the Export Inspection Council (EIC)/ Export Inspection Agency (EIA) or Shellac Export Promotion Council (SHEFIXIL).

"Export of food supplements containing botanicals... intended for human or animal consumption to European Union and the UK will require issuance of official certificate by EIC/EIA or SHEFIXIL," the DGFT has said in a notification.

DP World says ICTT welcomed 2 STS Mega Max cranes * Logistics major DP World on Monday said its International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) at Cochin welcomed two state-of-the-art STS (Ship-to-Shore) Mega Max cranes on December 9.

The Mega Max cranes are 51 meters tall under the spreader bar and have an outreach of 67 meters, according to a statement.

The cranes can handle up to a width of 25 container rows, the company said.

The commissioning of the two new quay cranes to ICTT's existing fleet will strengthen the terminal's productivity with increased lift capacity and the ability to handle ULCVs (ultra-large container vessels), it added.

ICTT has direct service links to over 12 ports on both Indian coasts and various international destinations, including the Middle East, the Far East, Europe, and the Mediterranean.

