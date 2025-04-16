Ghaziabad, Apr 16 (PTI) A 61-year-old cancer-stricken property dealer allegedly shot dead his wife with his licensed pistol and then killed himself at his house in Radha Kunj society of Raj Nagar Extension on Wednesday, police said.

Kuldeep Tyagi shot his wife, Anshu Tyagi, 57, before shooting himself, they said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Rajesh Kumar said the incident occurred around 11 am.

A suicide note was recovered from the room where the couple was found lying in a pool of blood — Anshu on the bed and Kuldeep on the floor.

The note revealed that Kuldeep had been suffering from cancer and chose to end his life rather than burden the family with his treatment expenses.

"I am suffering from cancer, and my family is unaware of it. I don't want money to be wasted on my treatment, as survival is uncertain. I am taking my wife along because we vowed to stay together forever. This is my decision alone. No one, especially my children, is to blame," the note read, according to police.

At the time of the incident, the couple's two sons were on the first floor and rushed downstairs upon hearing the gunshots. Both parents were rushed to Mariam Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Police have seized the pistol and sent the bodies for post-mortem, DCP Kumar added.

