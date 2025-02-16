Bijnor (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Two persons were killed when their car rammed into a nilgai here, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (Chandpur) Rajesh Singh said the accident took place on Saturday evening when superintending engineer Sanjeev Verma (50) attached to Meerut Urja Bhawan was returning from Noorpur with his driver Shadab (30).

He said the two were seriously injured in the accident and declared dead at a hospital.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

