Panaji, Jun 29 (PTI) A car overturned on the highway connecting Old Goa to Panaji on Thursday, though all four occupants of the vehicle were unhurt, a police official said.

The car was at high speed, the official added.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: ‘Why Now After 9 Years, Is It Due to 2024’, Kapil Sibal Takes Dig at PM Narendra Modi Over UCC Remarks.

The coastal state has been witnessing incessant rains since last week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)