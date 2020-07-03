Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Cargo handling at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) declined 27.64 per cent y-o-y to 4.07 million tonnes in June, even as the port handled 5.29 per cent higher container traffic at 2.89 lakh during the previous month over May, a release said on Friday.

In rail operations, the port handled a record 511 rakes, overtaking the previous highest monthly handling of 499 rakes in May 2020, JNPT said in the release.

"JNPT handled 2,89,292 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) during June, which is 5.29 per cent higher as compared to May. Total of 166 vessels were handled this month and the total traffic handled was 4.07 million tonnes as against 5.63 million tonnes in June 2019, which is 27.64 per cent less," the release stated.

Besides, JNPT maintained 89 per cent of export volume as compared to June last year with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the factories opening up, it said.

"JNPT will continue to step up and extend support for the country's economic growth. With the support of all our stakeholders, we will continue performing our duties to steadfast growth trajectory of the port sector. The port has implemented various initiatives to make the business sustainable, efficient, economical and convenient for the exporters-importers' community," said JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi.

The port operator said the government is taking steady steps to ease the ongoing lockdown and in tune with its guidelines, JNPT has also rolled out a standard operating procedure (SoP) -- 'Continuity of Business Plan, the JNPT Way' -- for the continuity of business operations post-lockdown to ensure that everyone at the port follows the guidelines.

The COVID-19 task force will ensure that all employees at JNPT follow these guidelines, it said.

According to the release, the average rail coefficient of the first quarter of the on-going financial year increased to 23.40 per cent, an improvement of 46 per cent, as compared to 16.04 per cent of the same period last year.

To facilitate faster evacuation, the port also handled 106 trains in the lockdown period to ICD Mulund as per extended gate facility which amounts to 6,957 TEUs, JNPT said in the release.

