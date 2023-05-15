Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Cargo airline operator Pradhaan Air Express on Monday said it has signed a pact with Venture A Capital's logistics arm Teleport for capacity sharing.

Under the proposed collaboration, Teleport intends to use the capacity on the Pradahaan Air Express' first A320 converted freighter to penetrate the Indian and Southeast Asian market further, particularly between New Delhi, Hanoi, Bangkok and Chennai routes, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Unique ID Number Mandatory for Doctors in India: Know All About National Medical Register, Who Can Enroll and Required Qualifications.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two partners was signed on the sidelines of the recently-concluded air cargo Europe/transport logistic trade fair in Munich, Germany.

Teleport was established in 2018 by consolidating the belly capacity of all AirAsia airlines under a single comprehensive network.

Also Read | How To Find Lost Phone? Step-by-Step Guide on How To Track, Block and Unblock Your Lost or Stolen Smartphone Using sancharsaathi.gov.in Portal.

"We are looking for meaningful partnerships and collaborations. This partnership (Teleport) allows us to explore more successful collaborations in the market," said Nipun Anand, Founder and CEO of Pradhaan Air Express.

"We are happy to sign up with Pradhaan Air Express and increase the capacity offerings for our customers in Southeast Asia and the larger Asia Pacific region. With the growing e-commerce market, the new partnership will help us to offer more capacity and consolidate our position in the market," said Francis Antony, Group Head Cargo Commercial at Teleport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)