Thane, Jul 2 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly kidnapping a 21-year-old woman with an intention to marry her, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, from Koparkhairne area in Navi Mumbai, allegedly threatened the woman on Thursday and kidnapped her, the official from said.

The woman's family members approached the police after being unable to find her.

Based on a complaint by the woman's father, an FIR was registered against the man on Friday under Indian Penal Code Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage), the official from Koparkhairne police station said.

No arrest was made so far, he said, adding a probe was on into the case.

