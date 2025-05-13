Noida, May 12 (PTI) Gautam Buddha Nagar Police of Uttar Pradesh has registered a case against a teacher for allegedly assaulting a divyang student, police said on Monday.

Police said the father of the 20-year-old student, who is unable to speak, saw the video of the incident and then complained about the matter in Sector 49 police station.

In the complaint given to the police, the resident of Sector 47 said he had employed Shubham Saxena at his house two years ago to teach his son about daily life.

He alleged in the complaint that on April 24, when he saw the recording of the camera installed in the room, it came to light that the teacher beat and harassed his son.

