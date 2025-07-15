Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) The CGHS Beneficiaries Welfare Association of India (CBWAI) will celebrate its 7th foundation day and annual meet on August 1-2, at the Defence Auditorium, V V K Mandapam, HVF Estate, Avadi, here, the association said on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary of Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department Senthil Kumar will be the special guest at the event. AVNL Group of Factories, CMD, Sanjay Dwivedi will be the chief guest. Over 200 outstation delegates, including retired officers from IAS, IRS, IPS, and IOFS cadres, were expected to participate in this event, a release here said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Around 200 CGHS beneficiaries from Chennai are also expected to take part in the deliberations.

"We are delighted to celebrate our 7th foundation day and look forward to interacting with our members and dignitaries," said CBWAI president Dilip Ganguly.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"This event is a testament to our commitment to promoting the welfare of CGHS beneficiaries across India," added CBWAI general secretary T K Damodaran.

There would be discussions on various topics related to healthcare and welfare of CGHS beneficiaries. Cultural programmes would be held as part of the celebrations, the release added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)