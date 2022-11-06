Phulbani (Odisha), Nov 6 (PTI) The charred body of a 19-year-old man was found inside a roadside bush in Phiringia area of Odisha's Kandhamal district a day after he went missing, police said on Sunday.

The police also seized a half-burnt mobile phone, shoes, a wallet along with ATM and Aadhaar Cards and some burnt currency notes around a kilometre away from the spot where the body was found near Ganjukhole village.

It is suspected that those items belonged to the deceased person identified as Bibhudatta Kanhar, Sub-divisional Police Officer of Phulbani, Suprasanna Mallick, said.

The tribal youth, a Plus-2 student, used to study at Phiringia Panchayat College.

He was staying in Phiringia though he was originally from Krandivali village under Gochhapada police station in Kandhamal district.

When contacted, Inspector in charge of Phiringia Police Station, S S Rao, said the student was supposed to reach his sister's place in Ganjukhole village on Friday evening but did not reach there.

His family then lodged a missing diary with Phiringia police station on Saturday. However, Kanhar's body was also found on Saturday by the local people.

Rao said the matter is being investigated from all angles.

