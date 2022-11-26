Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) A group of children from various schools on Saturday paid tributes to the martyrs and victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack at a function.

The event, an Urdu festival, is being held in south Mumbai.

A two-minute silence was observed for the martyrs and other people killed in the terror attack to commemorate its 14th anniversary.

“The festival is growing big over years. It is a unique meet which brings people in the literary field together. Mirza Ghalib's relevance is increasing by the day," said Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid.

