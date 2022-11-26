Delhi, November 26: Central government employees can soon get some good news. The central government is likely to release 18-month pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears soon on basis of 7th pay commission, according to reports. The issue regarding payment of DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 has long been pending for cabinet discussion and deliberation.

The Central government has increased the DA from July 2021 by 11 per cent. Since then, the dearness allowance has increased twice. The overall DA now stands at 38 per cent. However, we have not heard anything related to the freeze in DA from the past 18 months. The government has clarified that the DA was frozen at the time of Covid-19. 7th Pay Commission: Salary of Central Government Employees To Increase by Rs 49,420? Here's How Hike in Fitment Factor Will Impact Monthly Pay

According to several media reports, the central government employees are likely to get the arrears in three instalments. If the media reports are to be believed, the DA arrears of Level-3 employees will be around Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554 and for those belonging to Level-13 or Level-14, it will be between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. 7th Pay Commission: Good News for Central Government Employees, HRA Hike To Be Announced Soon; Here's How Much Raise Is Expected

The Centre had hiked the DA of all Central government employees by 4 percent from 34 percent to 38 percent in September on the basis of 7th pay commission recommendations. If the government considers paying for the 18-month period, the central government employees will get a lump sum amount at 11 per cent hike.

