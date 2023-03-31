New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) IT firm Cigniti Technologies has appointed ex-Chairman and CEO of Capgemini India Srinivas Kandula as its executive director on the board, the company said on Friday.

In his new role, Kandula will work closely with Cigniti's Chairman and MD CV Subramanyam to provide strategic direction and inputs across all functions to help Cigniti in its vision.

"Srinivas's rich and diverse experience will help Cigniti Technologies accelerate its journey towards becoming a billion-dollar quality-first software and digital engineering services company," Subramanyam said.

