Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 9 (PTI) AG&P Pratham, one of the leading city gas distribution players in the country, has announced a price cut of Rs 2.5 per kilogram in the compressed natural gas sold at its outlets in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

The price cut took effect from March 7, the company said in a release.

With the reduction of Rs 2.5 per kg, the price of CNG sold at the company outlets in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Kollam is Rs 85.50, the release has said.

In Andhra Pradesh, the reduction is the same, but the prices would vary between Rs 90.50 and Rs 91.50, the company has said.

The change in pricing "aims to enhance savings of CNG vehicle owners substantially and facilitate the widespread use of natural gas in the transportation segment", it has further said.

Ajith V Nagandran, AG&P Pratham Regional Head, expressed enthusiasm about the price drop, stating that the company was excited to announce the CNG price reduction from the existing rate of Rs 88 per kg to Rs 85.50 per kg in its operating districts of Kerala, the release has said.

"This price reduction aims to further elevate CNG's status as the preferred fuel among vehicle owners by offering higher savings to consumers amidst inflationary pressures and encourage vehicle owners to switch to CNG.

"AG&P Pratham is highly focused on promoting CNG as an alternative automobile fuel. Using CNG in vehicles results in lower emissions and cleaner combustion, contributing to a safer and more environmentally friendly option for transportation." it has said.

In Kerala, AG&P Pratham currently operates 34 CNG stations and plans to set up more than 150 over the coming years.

The company holds 12 CGD licences awarded by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to exclusively provide natural gas for everyday use in 37 districts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Rajasthan, the release has said.

