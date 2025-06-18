New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her remarks on waterlogging and accused her of making false promises.

Earlier in the day, Gupta told PTI Videos, "When it rains, it pours in large quantities, and the drains are often unable to handle the sudden flow of water. Rain is a natural occurrence, it is not as if there is a 'Tawa' (hot pan) beneath to make the water evaporate instantly."

Also Read | Bengaluru Water Cut: BWSSB Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption on June 19 Amid Urgent Cauvery Pipeline Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

The chief minister said that if rainwater recedes within 30 minutes to an hour, it is considered normal. "But if it doesn't, it indicates a problem in that area," she added.

Slamming her statements, AAP said that the chief minister needs to make better excuses to hide their false promises.

Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, the opposition party said, "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta should make some proper excuses to hide the inefficiency of her government. The whole of Delhi got waterlogged in one spell of rain, and your false promises drowned in shame."

Gupta on Wednesday said the government is taking effective measures to prevent waterlogging in the national capital during the monsoon season.

She said that the government carried out an inspection on Tuesday to identify any vulnerable spots. "If there was no waterlogging at Minto Bridge yesterday, it shows that the system is working, and such efforts will continue," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)