New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) State-owned Coal India Ltd aims to take the total number of e-vehicles at its mines to 681 by FY2025-26 from 178 at present, the government said on Wednesday.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that Coal India Ltd is asserting on hiring electric vehicles at different mines and subsidiary headquarters.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 606 Specialist Officer Posts Till February 23, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

The present number of e-vehicles in Coal India Limited is 178, he said.

The total target for e-vehicles in FY26 is 681, the minister said.

Also Read | Motilal Nehru Death Anniversary 2024 Date: Know All About the Day That Marks the Punyatithi of One of the Great Leaders of India.

Coal India Limited has taken various initiatives for reduction of carbon emission in mining operations which includes deployment of e-vehicles in all its subsidiary companies, he said.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)