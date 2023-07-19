New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The last date for registration of coal and lignite mines under Star Rating programme has been extended until July 25, an official statement said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Issues Mandatory Quality Norms for Insulated Flasks and Containers to Boost Domestic Manufacturing.

The government's Star Rating policy aims to evaluate mines based on various factors across seven key parameters namely, mining operations, environment-related parameters, adoption of technologies, best mining practices, economic performance, rehabilitation & resettlement, worker-related compliance and safety & security.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Rains: Heavy Rainfall Creates Flood-Like Situation in Jammu Region, Holiday Declared in Schools in Doda and Kishtwar as Many Rivers Breach Danger Mark.

"Extended the last date for registration and self-evaluation for Star Rating of coal and lignite mines from 15th July to 25th July 2023, In an effort to facilitate greater participation and ensure accurate self-evaluation," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

On May 30, 2023, a notification was issued for the registration of all coal and lignite mines for the Star Rating of the financial year 2022-23.

Following this, the Star Rating portal became accessible for registration from June 1, 2023 and the response has been encouraging. 377 mines have registered on the portal as of July 14, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)