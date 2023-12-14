New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Thursday asked successful bidders to fast-track operationalisation of coal blocks.

The secretary further assured the bidders of full support of the Centre in getting the necessary clearances.

"Amrit Lal Meena congratulated all the successful bidders and urged them to expedite the coal block operationalisation," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The coal ministry has issued vesting orders for six commercial coal mines and signed pacts for two mines on Thursday. Of the six coal mines, two are fully explored.

Further, Coal Block Development and Production Agreements (CBDPA) were signed for the two fully explored mines, as per the statement.

