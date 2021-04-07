New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Columbia Pacific Communities, which develops real estate projects for senior citizens, on Wednesday said it has partnered with digital healthcare platform 1mg to offer various benefits for its residents, including medicines and testing facilities at discounted rates.

1mg will be the company's official e-healthcare partner for all its present and future communities, effective immediately, Columbia Pacific Communities said in a statement.

This partnership comes against the backdrop of surging COVID-19 cases in major cities as the country battles the pandemic, it added.

"Healthcare for seniors cannot be generalised. It requires a certain degree of personalisation, compassion and attention to detail.

"So, leveraging a specialist healthcare platform gives them the access to quality services almost instantly, within the comfort and safety of their homes," said Mohit Nirula, chief executive officer, Columbia Pacific Communities.

The partnership with 1mg will empower its residents, amidst uncertainties, to get access to best-in-class and round-the-clock healthcare services, he added.

Vikas Chauhan, co-founder, 1mg said, "Senior citizens are a vital part of our ecosystem and it is important that we recognize their unique needs and provide them personalized and easy-to-access healthcare."

Senior residents of Columbia Pacific Communities will now have priority access to order medicines and health products, diagnostic tests, doctor consultations and many more curated services, with multiple payment options and premium support.

Through this partnership, senior residents will have effortless access to over 250,000 authentic medicines and health products at 1mg at special prices, along with a complete portfolio of diagnostic tests, medical advice from leading experts, COVID-19 testing and support, the statement said.

The partnership will also result in residents enjoying specialised engaging programmes such as health webinars, health camps and ask-me-anything sessions with doctors and healthcare experts, it added.

Columbia Pacific Communities is a leading senior living community operator with close to 1,600 residential units under management in five cities and nine projects across south India.?

It is part of the Columbia Pacific group, one of the foremost developers of senior living communities and hospitals in the US and Southeast Asia.

Started in 2015, 1mg platform has more than 27 million orders delivered. It gets medicines and other health products delivered at home in over 1,800 cities across India, and also provides diagnostic services from certified labs and online doctor consultations at any time, from anywhere.

