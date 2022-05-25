New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday made import registration under PIMS mandatory for inbound shipments of 201 types of paper and paper boards such as glazed newsprint, handmade paper and tissue paper.

The ministry has launched the Paper Import Monitoring System (PIMS), under which an importer will have to provide advance information online about the import of these papers and obtain a registration number.

"Import policy of specific tariff lines under chapter 48 (paper and paperboard)... is revised from 'free' to free subject to compulsory registration under PIMS," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

It said that the importer can apply for registration not earlier than five day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment.

The automatic registration number will remain valid for 75 days.

Multiple bill of entries will be allowed in the same registration number within the validity period of registration for the permitted quantity.

The PIMS will be effective from October 1, 2022, allowing bill of entry on or after October 1, 2022.

The facility of online registration will be available with effect from July 15 at https://imports.gov.in.

The 201 items include handmade paper board, Photographic base paper uncoated, wallpaper base, airmail paper, duplicating paper, drawing paper, account book paper, poster paper, automatic data processing machine paper, kraft liner unbleached, tracing papers, aseptic packaging paper and imitation paper.

The government has a similar system for coal and steel imports.

