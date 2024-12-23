Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit on Monday reiterated its demand for the resignation of and a public apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on BR Ambedkar in Parliament.

The party also announced an "Ambedkar Samman March" on Tuesday in Jammu to press for the demands.

"We demand the resignation of Shah, besides a public apology, for his remarks on Ambedkar in Parliament. We will continue to fight for it," the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir working president Raman Bhalla told reporters.

The march is part of a nationwide protest to demand accountability from the home minister, he added.

Bhalla accused Shah of making remarks that hurt the nation's sentiments.

"The entire country is outraged... Despite widespread protests, the prime minister remains silent. The derogatory comments reflect the BJP's true intentions and mindset. Amit Shah must immediately resign," he asserted.

The party's chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, "Instead of honouring his (Ambedkar's) immense contributions, Shah chose to insult this great personality. This is unacceptable."

The Congress leaders claimed the home minister's words caused widespread unrest.

The protest march will serve as a reminder of Ambedkar's invaluable legacy and the Congress' commitment to safeguarding his ideals, Sharma said.

