Dharamsala, Jul 7 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Tuesday demanded a special package for the hotel industry of Himachal Pradesh, stating that the coronavirus pandemic has left a large number of people in the sector jobless.

Also Read | West Bengal to Impose Complete Lockdown in Containment Zones From July 9; Here's What Will Remain Open And Shut.

The Congress also flayed the Himachal Pradesh government's decision to open the borders for tourists which it said has increased the risk of infection for people.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Smartphone Likely to Be Launched in India on July 21.

Former state minister and All India Congress Secretary Sudhir Sharma charged that the state government is constantly becoming a laughing stock by making wrong decisions.

He said that the government has decided to open the boundaries of the state to tourists while on the other hand, the hotel industry of the state has decided not to open hotels due to increasing cases of COVID-19 infection.

"This decision of the hotel industry is a welcome step and the government also needs to learn a lesson from it that whenever a decision related to a class is taken, the people of that class should also be taken into confidence.”

He said that the people associated with the hotel industry have taken this decision in the interest of the state by keeping their livelihood at bay.

“The hotel industry in the state has been highly affected due to the global epidemic and a large number of people of this industry have become unemployed. In such a situation, the government should issue a special package for the hotel industry so that the hotel industry can get back on track," he demanded.

He said that the government opened the boundaries of the state to outsiders and a large number of people reached tourist places here, which has increased the risk of infection. In such a situation, the government should rethink its decision.

Sudhir Sharma said that in the same way the government has allowed transport bus service to run with 100 per cent seat occupancy and also said that social distancing must be maintained.

He questioned that how social distancing will be followed when passengers occupy 100 per cent seats. He advised the government that such steps should not be taken without considering the interests of Himachalis on the priority.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)