Shimla, Jul 18 (PTI) Nearly 60 per cent construction work of the 450 MW Shongtong hydroelectric project being developed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) in Kinnaur district has been completed, the state's Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Friday.

Chairing a meeting of Cabinet Sub-Committee to review matters related to the project, on the Satluj River, Negi asked the officials to ensure that the project is completed before December 2026, a statement said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress of the project. The minister said that the diversion works on the river have already been completed, while the construction of the barrage was in an advanced stage.

The timely payment to workers by private contractors and to contractors by HPPCL was being ensured. He asked the company management to maintain the pace of work to ensure timely completion of the project.

Also Read | New UPI Rules: Users To Get Faster Refunds After Transaction Failure, Know Key Changes and Other Details.

Chairing another meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to address compensation claims in courts, the minister directed the officials of the PWD to instruct all Deputy Commissioners and other revenue officers to conduct 'girdawari' (field inspection) to ensure that government properties, especially PWD roads that have existed for more than 20 years, are duly registered in the revenue records.

He asked the officials to ensure necessary action in this regard by August 1, 2025 and submit the compliance report to the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

Detailed discussions were held during the meeting regarding the registration of possession of all government properties, particularly Public Works Department (PWD) roads in the revenue records.

He said that during the past three months, possession of 214 PWD roads across the state has been duly entered in the government's name. Since the roads play a crucial role in overall development of the state, it is imperative to keep their ownership clearly under the PWD to ensure proper upkeep and maintenance.

The minister directed the concerned departments to complete the process of registering all the PWD roads and other government properties within a stipulated time frame. PTI BPL

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)