Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) A construction worker in Sangareddy district of Telangana died after allegedly being attacked by some of his colleagues for 'misbehaving' with a woman, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased worker's colleagues attacked him with a water can on the night of February 2. He went to sleep as usual since there were no external injuries.

He was taken to a hospital on the morning of February 3 after he complained of uneasiness, where he received some basic treatment.

However, he complained of more discomfort in the afternoon, and further tests were conducted to diagnose the issue. He passed away while undergoing treatment on the night of February 3, police added.

The workers are from West Bengal and Bihar.

