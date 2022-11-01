New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Copper prices on Tuesday increased by 2.07 per cent to Rs 660.45 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of higher spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in November traded higher by Rs 13.40 or 2.07 per cent at Rs 660.45 per kg in a business turnover of 4,732 lots.

Also Read | Indian Railways’ Earnings from Freight Rises 17% in April-October 2022.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)