New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Coriander prices on Monday gained Rs 86 to Rs 6,668 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 86 or 1.29 per cent at Rs 6,668 per quintal with an open interest of 8,165 lots.

Also Read | Hyundai Exter Micro SUV Launched in India: From Price To Specifications, Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)