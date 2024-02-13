New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Counterfeit HP products valued at around Rs 30 crore have been seized between November 2022 and October 2023 in India, with the highest number of confiscations in Mumbai, PC maker HP said in a report on Tuesday.

According to HP's Anti-Counterfeiting and Fraud (ACF) report, law enforcement authorities in India, with support from the company's anti-counterfeiting initiatives, have removed nearly 4.4 lakh illicit items from the market during the reported period.

Also Read | First Hindu Temple in UAE Inauguration Live Streaming Online: From Date, Time to Telecast Details, Know All About BAPS Mandir Set To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

"Counterfeit HP products valued at approximately Rs 30 crore have been seized during November 2022-October 2023 in India," the report said.

The items include several counterfeit toner and ink cartridges, preventing their circulation and potential sale to unsuspecting consumers.

Also Read | First-Ever Hindu Temple in UAE To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14: All You Need To Know About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

"The majority of these operations occurred in Mumbai, where over one lakh illicit items were confiscated," the report said.

HP conducted approximately 300 customer delivery inspections in India from November 2022 to October 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)