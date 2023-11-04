Mathura (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A woman was killed while her husband was seriously injured when unidentified persons allegedly attacked the duo while they were asleep in their house here, police said on Saturday.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident, they added.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

The incident, which took place late Friday night in Gurukripa Vilas Colony here, came to light when their driver Mohsin came to the house on Saturday morning, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Krishna Agarwal (60) and his wife Kalpana (55) were sleeping in their house when the accused allegedly attacked them. Kalpana died on the spot, while her husband got seriously injured, Singh said.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

Mohsin reported the incident to police after he reached the house on Saturday morning, the SP said, adding that Agarwal was rushed to a hospital.

The couple's son and daughter-in-law were out of town when the incident took place.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that Mohsin has been detained for interrogation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)