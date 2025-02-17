Bijnor (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison here, police said on Monday.

Ravindra Kumar, in-charge of the Noorpur police station, said, "Saurabh (28) and Khushbu (26), residents of the Pipla Jagir village, were found unconscious near a brick kiln on Sunday night. They were rushed to a hospital, where they died during treatment on Monday."

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

According to police, both were married and had been in a relationship for the past two years.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the incident, officials added.

Also Read | What Is Credit Card Scam? As Chandigarh Man Duped of INR 9 Lakh, Learn About This New Online Fraud and How To Be Safe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)