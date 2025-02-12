Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) A couple was killed and six others were injured when their car rammed into a divider near a toll in Rajasthan's Shrimadhopur area on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ajit Singh (35) and his wife Seema (33), police said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Implementation Date To Be January 1, 2026? Experts Fear Delay in 8th CPC Salary Hike Rollout, Here's Why.

According to police, the victims were travelling from Agra to Khatushyamji. Their vehicle rammed into a divider near the closed Ralavata toll on Khandela Road.

Ajit Singh died on the spot and his wife died on the way to the hospital. All were rushed to a nearby hospital in Jaipur, Head Constable, Shriram said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)