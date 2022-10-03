Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Carrying on with the momentum since early FY22, credit quality of corporates has strengthened further in the first half of the current fiscal with rating upgrades being more than three times that of downgrades, says Icra Ratings.

Upgrades saw an 18 per cent increase in the agency's portfolio entities in H1 on an annualised basis, which in FY22 was a notch higher at 19 per cent, making it a significant mark-up over the past five-year and 10-year average of 11 per cent, the agency said.

The agency upgraded 94 companies in the first half of FY21, which went up to 303 in H1 FY22, but declined to 250 in H1 FY23. For the full fiscal of FY21 there were 282 upgrades which doubled to 561 in FY22.

As against this, the numbers of downgrades were 200 in H1 FY21, 108 in H1 FY22 and 76 in H1 FY23 and at 316 in FY21 and 184 in FY22. The credit ratios stood at 0.5, 2.8, 3.3, 0.9 and 3 respectively.

The agency, however, said the upgrades in the reporting period were concentrated in a few sectors. The real estate, textiles, financials, engineering, construction and roads sectors constituted the upgrade leader-board, accounting for almost half of the total upgrades.

The rating downgrade rate at 5 per cent remained on a leash in H1, which in H1 FY22 was 6 per cent in comparison with the past five-year average of 12 per cent and the 10-year average of 9 per cent.

The reasons for downgrades are entity-specific, which include delays faced in realising receivables, instances of inter-group transactions posing governance concerns, rising input costs with limited pricing power, besides the rise in project implementation risks for some.

While the instances of downgrades were low, defaults were even lower with only five defaults in the agency's portfolio, compared to 42 in FY22 and 44 in FY21, and of these five, four defaults were from non-investment grade.

The ratio of investment and non-investment grade companies has also been going up as the economy has been improving. While in FY15 only 24 per cent companies that the agency rated were investment and as much as 76 per cent were below investment grade, the number rose to 27 per cent in FY16, further to 29 per cent in FY17 and 35 per cent in FY18, 43 per cent in FY19, 56 per cent in FY20, 64 per cent in FY21, 72 per cent in FY22 and further to 78 per cent so far in FY23, with the non-investment grade companies steadily falling to 22 per cent in FY21 from 28 per cent in the previous year and 76 per cent in FY15.

Commenting on the overall developments, K Ravichandran, chief rating officer at the agency, said, a significant hardening of interest rates is a risk that may impact discretionary spending, make debt less affordable, and restrain capex. Also, any escalation in geopolitical conflicts, global recession, and fund inflows may challenge the macroeconomic fundamentals and would, directly or indirectly, have a bearing on the credit quality trend lines going ahead.

