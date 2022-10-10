Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) To improve ratings disclosures on bank credit to large customers, RBI on Monday said unless rating agencies disclose names of all lenders in their rating statements, banks cannot use such ratings for capital computation for making provisions.

Reviewing the prudential norms for risk weights for exposures to large corporates and non-banking finance companies, a notification from RBI (Reserve Bank of India) said the new mandatory loan rating disclosures will be effective from March 31, 2023.

Issuing the notification and setting the new deadline, the regulator said despite repeated reminders, external credit assessment institutions have not been making the mandated disclosures citing lack of consent from borrowers.

As part of the master circular on Basel III capital regulations, issued on April 1, 2022, the monetary authority had asked rating agencies to disclose the name of all the banks in the credit rating statements after getting the consent from borrowers from August 31, 2021. But they have not been doing so citing their inability to secure the consent from borrowers.

Such disclosures make banks eligible to compute their capital requirement for such loans and make the needed capital provisions.

Such disclosures will make bank eligible to derive risk weights for their unrated exposures based on the ratings available for a specific rated debt, provided the bank's facility ranks pari passu or senior to the specific rated debt in all respects and the maturity of the unassessed claim is not later than the maturity of the rated claim.

"It is observed that the press releases issued by rating agencies on rating actions are often devoid of the lenders' details. Absence of such information may result in banks applying the derived risk weights for unrated exposures, without satisfying themselves regarding adherence to prescribed conditions. This may, consequentially, lead to potentially lower provision of capital as well as underpricing of risks," the central bank said in the latest notification, which is aimed at addressing such information asymmetry.

On June 4, 2021 the Reserve Bank had asked rating agencies to disclose the names of the banks and the corresponding credit facilities rated by them in the press statements on rating actions by August 31, 2021, after obtaining requisite consent from borrowers.

However, on a review it has been observed that the above disclosures are not available in a large number of rating statements owing to the absence of requisite consent from borrowers to the rating agencies.

"It is, therefore, advised that a bank loan rating without the above disclosure by the rating agency shall not be eligible for being reckoned for capital computation by banks. Banks shall treat such exposures as unrated and assign applicable risk weights as prescribed in the master circular on Basel III capital regulations."

The disclosures are needed for better prudential practices as a borrower can get loans from multiple banks but has rating from one bank, wherein the bank whose name is disclosed can reckon the said rating for risk weighting purpose at the cost of other credit lines from other banks.

Since rating agencies are not making the above disclosure, none of the banks shall reckon the said rating, and therefore shall apply risk weights of 100 per cent or 150 per cent as applicable in terms of extant instructions, the RBI said.

