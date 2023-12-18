New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A recent cultural event celebrating the heritage of northeast India provided a rare treat for the residents of Delhi with traditional music and dance forms, officials said.

The event was organised by the Delhi tourism department in collaboration with the Northeast Cultural Centre Institute from December 16-17 at the Central Park in Connaught Place, an official release said on Monday.

"It was heartening to see the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of brothers and sisters from northeast India in the programme," tourism minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

"The Delhi government is considering making this programme an annual event, ensuring that it continues to showcase the rich cultural heritage of northeast India. Efforts will be made to attract an even larger audience in the future," Bharadwaj added.

Furthermore, in addition to promoting folk traditions, the event also had a modern touch as it gave platform to performances by rock and fusion bands.

