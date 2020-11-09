New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 11 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 55.55 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 50.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Speaks to Anil Deshmukh Over Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s Security, Health.

Total income fell to Rs 730.96 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 486.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)