New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city government over "missing streetlights" at the Lalita Park bus stand and several other places in the national capital, the women's panel chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday.

Maliwal said the commission conducted a surprise inspection at several locations and found those engulfed in darkness due to the streetlights being non-functional.

"After receiving complaints, a surprise inspection was conducted at Lalita Park bus stand and many other places last evening (Friday). During inspection, it was found that there was complete darkness at and near many bus stands. Very unsafe for women," Maliwal said in a post on X.

"Issuing notice to Delhi government department in this regard," she added.

