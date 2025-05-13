New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Defence-related stocks continued to remain in the limelight on Tuesday, with Bharat Dynamics surging over 11 per cent.

Shares of Bharat Dynamics zoomed 11.16 per cent, Axiscades Technologies surged 5 per cent, Data Patterns soared 4.05 per cent, Bharat Electronics jumped 4.01 per cent on the BSE.

Also Read | What Is Operation Keller? All You Need To Know About New Offensive As Indian Army Kills 3 'Hardcore' LeT Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian District.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd climbed 3.81 per cent, Mishra Dhatu Nigam rallied 3.44 per cent, Paras Defence and Space Technologies went up by 2.84 per cent and DCX Systems gained 2.81 per cent.

Stocks of drone manufacturers Ideaforge Technology Ltd surged 9.26 per cent and Droneacharya Aerial Innovations rallied 4.99 per cent.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Defence-related stocks are in focus after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor.

Defence stocks ended higher on Monday and Friday as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)