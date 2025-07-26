New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) An elevated road will connect Inderlok to the Delhi border, and a new riverfront will be developed along the Munak Canal, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, launching a series of public utility projects in her Shalimar Bagh constituency on Saturday.

Gupta also inspected ongoing development work in different blocks of Pitampura under Shalimar Bagh.

"An elevated corridor would soon be built over the Munak Canal, which will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the area," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Sharing details of the upcoming elevated road over the Munak Canal, Gupta said it will connect Inderlok Metro Station to the Delhi border and improve connectivity between the Outer and Inner Ring Roads.

The project would include roads on both sides of the canal and an elevated corridor above, turning the area into one of Delhi's most attractive localities, the statement said.

Gupta inaugurated new sewer lines in the TP, VP, LP and HD blocks of Pitampura, built at a cost of Rs 60 lakh and also opened a new road constructed with Rs 11 lakh.

She said that tenders worth Rs 91 lakh for connecting other lanes in the SP and TP blocks are already in process, emphasising that these works are being carried out in a planned way to ensure long-term benefits for residents.

She also launched the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipeline project worth Rs 54 lakh in VP and FP blocks, as well as new RMC roads in JP and KP blocks costing Rs 35 lakh, the statement said.

The chief minister, at a programme in North Delhi's Burari, provided 201 working women with interest-free loans, said another statement from the CMO.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, MLAs Raj Kumar Bhatia and Ajay Mahawar, mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and several other BJP leaders were present in the programme.

Reaffirming her government's commitment, Gupta said, "Women's welfare is at the top of our agenda and we are working to ensure the economic upliftment of working women through various schemes on the ground."

Gupta praised the 'Chaupal' organisation for its efforts to provide interest-free loans to women, enabling them to expand their businesses and secure livelihoods.

