New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Delhi government, in an effort to promote artisans and handicrafts in the city and to establish skill development centres, held a stakeholder consultation to gather ideas and assess market needs for skilling.

The meeting, held by the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB), saw presence of retired central government officers, government officials and experts from the field.

From cow dung paint making to artificial jewellery, experts suggested skill enhancement training in various fields.

According to the minutes of the meeting held last month, ME Khan, a representative from Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Rajghat, suggested that there is a huge scope in soap making industry and essential oil making. He suggested that skill enhancement training must be given in these industries.

He also encouraged cow dung paint making manufacturing industry due to product being eco-friendly.

Another senior official highlighted that there is a huge scope in artificial jewellery industry and the chocolate and candy making industry. He also suggested that DKVIB should encourage e-cycle manufacturing industry.

He explained the use of resources in very optimal manner like making batteries and cycles and then converting traditional cycles to e-cycles.

He further suggested skilling in trades like training in handling call centres in different languages, baking and chocolate making etc.

A former central government official suggested that the board should take statutory powers from the Delhi government to give certification on various trades so that more people approach it. He said it may also raise some funds by charging of certification.

He also urged setting up a call centre for all assistance towards skilling and training in Delhi.

Two artisans sharing difficulties faced by them, told officials about their inability to avail the benefits of the government schemes like getting financial assistance because they are unaware of such welfare schemes and are not able to complete the conditions of the scheme.

