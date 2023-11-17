New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Delhi government has declared Chhath on Sunday a 'dry day,' ordering liquor shops in the city to remain shut on the festival.

An order issued by Excise department on Thursday said all liquor vends will stay closed as Surya Shashti (Chhath Puja) on Sunday has been declared a dry day.

Chhath is a prominent festival celebrated to worship the Sun by the natives of Purvanchal — Eastern UP and Bihar – settled in Delhi.

The city government has prepared more than 900 ghats for the worshippers to worship the Sun god.

