New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Thursday directed the city's pollution control panel to launch an innovation challenge aimed at identifying affordable and effective technological solutions that absorb emissions from overage vehicles.

The challenge shall be open to individuals, startups, research institutions, and technology developers across India, said the order issued by the minister.

Sirsa told PTI that through this challenge, they want to find scientific ways to curb pollution in the national capital.

"The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is hereby directed to design and launch an Innovation Challenge focused on identifying and promoting low-cost, easy-to-maintain, and effective technological solutions capable of reducing/absorbing PM 2.5 and PM 10 emissions (of at least twice the amount emitted) from end-of-life vehicles operating within the territory of Delhi," stated the order.

PM2.5 are fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, about the width of a human hair. These are so small that they can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, posing significant health risks.

On the other hand, PM10 are coarser particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less, about the width of 10 human hairs. While not as concerning as PM2.5, these can still irritate the airways and worsen respiratory problems.

To tackle these problems, Sirsa said in his order that these technologies should be designed to neutralise, capture, or offset PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants beyond the levels emitted by end-of-life vehicles and should be either fitted inside or externally on the vehicle.

The solutions should emphasise affordability for end-users, ease of installation, maintenance, scalability and real-world feasibility. An independent panel of technical experts shall be constituted for evaluating the submissions.

"A premier technical institute such as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi shall be formally requested to lead this technical committee and participate in the evaluation and selection process.

"The panel may also include representatives from environmental engineering institutes, automotive sector experts, and members from DPCC," read the order.

Sirsa said the challenge shall be launched within 30 days from the issuance of the order, followed by evaluation and declaration of results within 90 days of launch.

He also sought a final report outlining the submissions received, evaluation methodology, and said the recommended solutions should be submitted for government consideration.

An official said the government aims to give a second life to end-of-life vehicles and also reduce pollution through this challenge.

Earlier this month, the Centre's panel on air quality in Delhi-NCR had decided to put on hold the implementation of the fuel ban on end-of-life or overage vehicles in the national capital until November 1.

End-of-life vehicles are diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. According to directions issued earlier, such vehicles were not to be given fuel in Delhi from July 1, irrespective of the states in which they are registered.

Sirsa had requested the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to withhold action against such vehicles, calling the move "premature and potentially counterproductive" and citing "operational and infrastructural challenges".

