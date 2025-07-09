New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Delhi government will commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Purab (martyrdom day) of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur with a grand two-day celebration in November at Lal Qila, where he attained martyrdom in 1675, an official statement said on Wednesday.

A proposal in this regard was approved in a meeting on Tuesday, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in the statement.

The event, to be organised by the Art, Culture and Language department, will include a special light and sound show, 'kirtan darbar,' panel discussions and exhibitions of paintings, historical archives and public translations and readings of Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings in multiple Indian languages, it said.

"I thank Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt Rekha Gupta and my Cabinet colleagues for approving this landmark tribute — the first of its kind in Delhi," said Sirsa, who is the only Sikh minister in the Delhi government.

Also, a Miyawaki forest being developed in South Delhi will be dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur, Sirsa said.

Additionally, the government will organise exhibitions of paintings, archival documents, and special programmes throughout the year in schools, colleges, and community spaces. Competitions, lectures, and outreach initiatives will be conducted to educate the youth about Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy, he added.

