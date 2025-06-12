New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved a proposal to initiate disciplinary proceedings against a senior PWD engineer for alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, an official said on Thursday.

The alleged official, a former Executive Engineer, is serving with CPWD in Amritsar, Raj Niwas official said.

"This decision follows serious irregularities identified in the implementation of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, a centrally sponsored initiative aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure in Delhi, which was allocated Rs. 38.37 crores for the construction of 226 classrooms across various schools," said the official.

The Vigilance Department had proposed to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the PWD engineer under Rule-14 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, has received endorsement from both the principal secretary (Vigilance) and the chief secretary, an official said.

A public interest litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court on June 11, 2019, seeking a directive for the government to hand over possession of six newly constructed school buildings.

This litigation prompted the then chief secretary to investigate the matter, during which significant irregularities in construction practices and fund management were uncovered, the official said.

The then chief secretary constituted a committee on March 26 last year to examine the issues. The committee's findings revealed lapses on the part of the PWD, including the diversion of funds intended for the construction of 20 classrooms at Trinagar School to Rani Bagh School and the construction of a Multi-Purpose Hall without obtaining the necessary approvals.

The Education Department did not conduct a comprehensive feasibility analysis regarding the physical infrastructure and space availability in the schools, the official said.

This oversight led to confusion during the implementation phase. The Education Department was also found to have not provided land free from encumbrances, for construction, which led to double funding of the same project, it added.

