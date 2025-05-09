New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested an interstate arms supplier linked to a gang here, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ubaid Qureshi, a resident of New Mustafabad, Delhi, was apprehended near a hotel on May 7, where a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him, the police said.

"A trap was laid in the busy Paharganj area after inputs about the arms delivery. Around 2:10 pm, Qureshi was spotted alighting from an auto-rickshaw. He attempted to flee but was cornered and overpowered," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Qureshi revealed that he began his criminal journey back in around 2000 while working as a truck driver, which is when he came into contact with drug traffickers.

He then got associated with Arshad, a close aide of Azim - a gangster currently engaged in a turf war with the Chenu Pehlwan gang.

The police said that Qureshi was involved in 13 criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh and nine in Delhi. Also, his role as an arms courier for various gangs has now come under the scanner. Further investigation is underway.

