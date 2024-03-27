New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a Bihar-based gangster wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Champaran in Bihar, was injured in the right leg during an exchange of fire with the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

He said the police received information on March 24 that Kumar would come to meet his contact near the Akshardham flyover and get arms and ammunition.

"A police team was deployed in the area and around 9.15 pm, a person was seen arriving on a motorcycle. He was asked to surrender. The accused attempted to flee and fired upon the police team," the DCP said.

In self-defence, the police team returned the fire, injuring the accused in his right leg, the police officer said, adding the accused was in contact with gangsters of Delhi-NCR to procure weapons.

