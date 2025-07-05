New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested a proclaimed offender and active member of the Jitender Gogi gang from Goa, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Mohit alias Panchhi, from Sonipat in Haryana, had facilitated Gogi's escape from custody in 2016 by attacking a police team in Bahadurgarh.

He was declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) at Alipur police station, the official said.

Mohit was granted four-day interim bail in February 2025 to attend his sister's wedding but failed to surrender and went into hiding. He had been on the run since then, frequently changing his locations across Mumbai, Goa, and Karnataka to evade arrest, police said.

Based on a tip-off, a crime branch team located him in north Goa on Friday and arrested him. Further investigation is underway, they added.

