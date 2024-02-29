New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Delhi recorded the best February air quality in nine years, with the air quality index remaining below 200 on most days, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

The national capital also experienced 32.5 mm of rainfall in February this year, the highest in the month since 2013.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

The city recorded an average AQI of 293 in February 2016, 267 in 2017, 235 in 2018, 242 in 2019, 240 in 2020, 281 in 2021, 225 in 2022, 237 in 2023 and 223 in 2024.

According to CPCB data, Delhi did not see a single day with an AQI above 400, which marks 'severe' category, in February. There were four days with an AQI between 300 and 400 (very poor) and 10 days with an AQI between 200 and 300 (poor).

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Until February 28, there were 14 days with an AQI below 200 (moderate).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)